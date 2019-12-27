Fire crews battling blaze that’s ripping through sprawling mansion in Concord

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a raging blaze that is ripping through a sprawling mansion in Concord on Friday morning.

Crews responding to a multi-alarm fire at a home on 240 Fairhaven Hill Road found flames shooting from the attic.

Video from SKY7 HD showed several ladder trucks working to get close to the home, which appeared to be secluded and set back in a wooded area.

It’s not clear if anyone was inside when the blaze broke out.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)