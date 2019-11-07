Fire crews battling ‘devastating’ blaze in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a “devastating” blaze at a home in Dartmouth on Thursday night, officials said.

The multi-alarm fire broke out at a home at Salter’s Point, according to the Dartmouth Police Department.

Photos from the scene showed thick smoke billowing into the air as raging flames engulfed the multi-level structure.

It’s not clear if anyone has been injured.

No additional information was immediately available.

