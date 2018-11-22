Fire crews battling fierce flames in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews are battling a fire in Lowell on Thursday night.

Crews responding to 24 Arthur St. believe the blaze started at the back of a home and the wind spread it to additional homes nearby.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital suffering smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

