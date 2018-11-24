Fire crews battling fierce flames in Salem

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews are battling a blaze in Salem Saturday morning.

Crews responding to the multi-family home on Lynde Street around 5:41 a.m., found dense black smoke pouring from the windows and heavy flames could be seen from the second-floor windows.

One of the residents found the fire in the basement of the building and tried putting it out with two extinguishers before calling 911.

He then worked to get everyone out of the building.

“My neighbor Bob ran through the halls screaming, ‘everyone get out there is a fire.’ Still, I wasn’t sure if it was serious or not and then my own fire alarm went off in my apartment so I grabbed my dog and got out.”

“This is a 12 unit building,” A spokesperson for Salem’s fire department said. “A lot of people were in there and the smoke detectors warned them of this danger and got them out safely.”

Firefighters are still working to extinguish the 4-alarm blaze and determine how it started.

No one living in the building was hurt.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

