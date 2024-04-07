SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews are battling a blaze that broke out in a home in Sudbury on Saturday night.

Video from the scene showed crews using a ladder truck to battle flames that were shooting out of the roof of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

