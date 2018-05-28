Fire crews battling house fire in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are battling a house fire that broke out in a home in Plymouth Monday morning.

Firefighters could be seen working to extinguish roaring flames as they consumed a home on Bourne Road.

It’s unclear whether anyone was home when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

