STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a house fire in Stoneham early Friday morning that left a home with significant damage.

Crews could be seen using ladder trucks to extinguish the fire, which broke out in a single-family home on Gold Street and sent flames shooting through the roof.

There have been no reported injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

