YARMOUTH PORT, Mass. (WHDH) — Fire crews from several communities are battling a huge fire at the former Anthony’s Cummaquid Inn in Yarmouth Port on Sunday night.

The former inn along Route 6A is fully engulfed in flames and crews are using ladder trucks in an effort to keep it from spreading. There have been no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

