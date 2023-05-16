SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews are battling a large brush fire in a wooded area in Saugus on Tuesday as dry conditions continue to create fire risks across the state.

A large plume of smoke could be seen coming from the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus.

No additional information was immediately available.

