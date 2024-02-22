KINGSTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Fire crews from several New Hampshire communities are battling a large house fire that broke out inside a home in Kingston on Wednesday night.

The Exeter Fire Department shared video of the scene on Scotland Road and said mutual aid from several other communities have been called in to assist.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

