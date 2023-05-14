MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are working to extinguish a large house fire in Malden.

Two people were in the home on Forest Street when the fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. and were able to get out safely before crews arrived, the fire chief said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

