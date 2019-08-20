Fire crews battling massive 4-alarm blaze at North Andover recycling plant

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from several North Shore departments are battling a massive four-alarm fire that broke out Tuesday night at a recycling plant in North Andover.

Crews responding to reports of a structure fire on Holt Road around 6:45 p.m. found heavy flames and a massive plume of smoke rising above the TBI Recycling facility.

Smoke continued to billow out of the building for more than two hours later as crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

The effort is expected to last well into the night.

A stretch of Route 125 has been closed to traffic due to the fire.

Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.

The smoke at a North Andover fire can be seen for miles. Seen by lots of people, young and old. pic.twitter.com/Dxj17zQL6m — Tim Caputo (@Tim_Caputo) August 20, 2019

The facility was shut down for the day when the fire ignited. No employees were inside at the time.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

