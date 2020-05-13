NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from multiple nearby agencies are battling a massive four-alarm fire that broke out Wednesday evening at an old mill building in Norton.

Crews responding to reports of a structure fire at 138 Barrows St. in Norton found heavy flames and a massive plume of smoke rising above the brick building signaling that the building is filled with flammable objects.

It is unclear if anyone has been injured or if there were people in the building at the time the fire ignited.

No warnings have been issued from emergency officials at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

