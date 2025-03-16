BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters are working to extinguish a multi-alarm blaze that broke out in a trash transfer station in Roxbury on Sunday, officials said.

Crews responding to the fire on Gerard Street around 8:30 a.m. have been ordered out of the building and are now using ladder trucks to fight the flames from the exterior of the structure.

No additional information was immediately available.

