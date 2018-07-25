Fire crews battling massive blaze at triple-decker home in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a massive blaze that broke out Wednesday afternoon at a triple-decker home in Lawrence.

Crews responding to Prospect Street for a report of a fire around 3:30 p.m. found a multi-family, wood-frame home engulfed in flames.

Video from SKY7 showed thick smoke billowing into the air and flames shooting from the roof.

It’s not known if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

No additional details were available.

