Fire crews battling massive blaze in Malden

MALDEN (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a large fire that broke out Wednesday morning in Malden.

Crews from surrounding towns, including Stoneham, have responded to the three-alarm fire in the area of Nashua and Ashland streets.

Video from the scene showed flames shooting from the roof of a home and heavy smoke billowing into the air.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

The area has been blocked off.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more details become available.

Stoneham ENG 2 to the city of Malden on their 3rd alarm fire — StonehamFirefighters (@Local_2116) April 18, 2018

