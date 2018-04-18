Fire crews battling massive blaze in Malden

MALDEN (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a large fire that broke out Wednesday morning in Malden.

Crews from surrounding towns, including Stoneham, have responded to the three-alarm fire in the area of Nashua and Ashland streets.

Video from the scene showed flames shooting from the roof of a home and heavy smoke billowing into the air.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

The area has been blocked off.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more details become available.

