Fire crews battling massive blaze in Malden

MALDEN (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a large fire that broke out Wednesday morning in Malden.
Crews from surrounding towns, including Stoneham, have responded to the three-alarm fire in the area of Nashua and Ashland streets.
Video from the scene showed flames shooting from the roof of a home and heavy smoke billowing into the air.
It’s not clear if anyone was injured.
The area has been blocked off.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more details become available.
