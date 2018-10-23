Fire crews battling massive, multi-alarm blaze at Wakefield church

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews are battling a massive, multi-alarm blaze that broke out at a Wakefield church Tuesday night.
The fire at First Baptist Church on Lafayette Street was first reported around 7:15 p.m. by a witness who reported seeing a lightning strike hit the steeple, according to a Wakefield fire official.
Video from the scene showed heavy flames and smoke pouring out of the top of the church.
Wakefield police are asking people to avoid the downtown area, specifically Richardson to Church streets.
This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.