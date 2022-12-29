BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews are working to extinguish a multi-alarm blaze that is tearing through an apartment building in Beverly.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at the Folly Hill Meadows apartment complex around 7 p.m. found flames pouring out of a multi-unit building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

