WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from several communities worked to contain a multi-alarm blaze that broke out in a building on Main Street in Wakefield on Sunday.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire at Charlie’s Pizza around 4 p.m. found smoke coming from the second floor of the building. Crews could be seen using ladder trucks to extinguish the flames.

There was no one inside the building when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)