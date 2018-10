BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews are battling a fire on Hemenway Street near Northeastern University.

Fire crews responding to the area of 104 Hemenway St. around 3:17 p.m. say there is a multiple-alarm fire at a five-story residential building.

There are no reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

7th Alarm ordered. @ChiefJoeFinn ordering exterior operations. @bostonpolice have this area shut down. Avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/jAm39jWdu3 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 27, 2018

6th Alarm ordered. Heavy fire on upper floors. No reported injuries reported by @BOSTON_EMS at this time. pic.twitter.com/H4c06B8bCk — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 27, 2018