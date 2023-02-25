BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from several communities braved freezing conditions to extinguish a multi-alarm blaze on Saturday that forced a family out into the cold, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Beaconsville Road around 9 a.m. found flames coming from the structure, according to the Brookline Fire Chief. The four residents of the home evacuated after noticing a power surge and smelling smoke.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)