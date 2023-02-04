QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Quincy were forced to work through sub-zero conditions while battling a blaze that broke out in two commercial buildings on Liberty Street on Saturday morning.

Fire officials say they expect to be able to contain the fire to the two buildings, one of which is an auto body shop. Fire crews were dealing with water issues due to extreme cold.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

