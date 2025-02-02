BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters braved extreme cold while battling a three-alarm fire that ripped through a four-story multi-family home in Jamaica Plain late Saturday night.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Boylston Street around 11:30 p.m. found heavy flames shooting from the roof of the building. Video from the scene showed firefighters using ladder trucks to knock down the flames, which were quickly brought under control.

Sixteen residents were displaced by the fire, which caused an estimated $1 million in damage.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

