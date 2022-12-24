BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was injured and several others rescued after an early morning fire broke out in Roxbury.
Using ladder trucks, fire crews pulled people from the multi-family building on Warren Street.
Several of the people who were rescued were hospitalized.
Fire officials noted the 10-degree conditions made it more difficult for crews.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
