BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was injured and several others rescued after an early morning fire broke out in Roxbury.

Using ladder trucks, fire crews pulled people from the multi-family building on Warren Street.

Several of the people who were rescued were hospitalized.

Fire officials noted the 10-degree conditions made it more difficult for crews.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

