BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was injured and several others rescued after an early morning fire broke out in Roxbury.

Using ladder trucks, fire crews pulled people from the multi-family building on Warren Street.

Several of the people who were rescued were hospitalized.

Fire officials noted the 10-degree conditions made it more difficult for crews.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

All companies working at now 2nd alarm. 314 Warren St Roxbury had fire showing on 1st arrival pic.twitter.com/jU8ZgZaONi — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 24, 2022

Heavy fire knocked down. Companies checking for extension beyond 2nd & 3rd floors. Several rescues made & transported by EMS. pic.twitter.com/zBbEFVnspr — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 24, 2022

The current temperature is 10 degrees. Companies are now trying to make up frozen hand lines & ground ladders in frozen bunker gear. Commissioner Burke is on scene at 314 Warren St. & working with BPD to make notifications. pic.twitter.com/lVQ0XpYKss — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 24, 2022

