MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews worked through frigid conditions to extinguish a house fire in Medford on Saturday night.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire on Pleasant Street around 8 p.m. could be seen using two ladder trucks to extinguish the flames.

Officials say the cold weather made battling the flames difficult.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)