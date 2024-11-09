NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews rushed to evacuate homes near Boxford State Forest in North Andover early Saturday morning as they worked to extinguish an approaching brush fire that was closing in on their properties.

At least one home on Forest Street was damaged by the flames and three had to be evacuated. Residents in the neighborhood said it was terrifying to see their homes surrounded by flames.

One homeowner who works as a firefighter in nearby Wilmington said his wife and two young children were home at the time and managed to get themselves out of the house and into their car and away from the danger.

North Andover Deputy Chief Graham Rowe said police officers were the first to arrive on scene.

“Police went door-to-door knocking on doors and getting people out of houses,” he said.

There were no reported injuries.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

