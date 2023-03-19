MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews worked late into the night Saturday to extinguish a wind-whipped blaze that ripped through a multi-family home in Medford.

Firefighters could be seen using a ladder truck to douse flames that were pouring out of the roof of the home at the intersection of George Street and College Avenue.

A resident of the building was overcome with emotions as the home he’s had for many years was consumed by the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation

