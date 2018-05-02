Fire crews extinguish blaze in Warren

WARREN, MA (WHDH) - Warren firefighters made quick work fo a fire that broke out in a three-story home Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responding to a reported fire on North Street found flames and smoke pouring out of the first-floor of the home, police said in a post on Facebook.

It appears as though everyone made it out of the house safely and there were no reports of any serious injuries.

This is a developing news story, 7News will add more information as it becomes available.

