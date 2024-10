BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews were called to a fire that broke out in an abandoned home in Mattapan early Saturday morning.

Crews responding to 207 River Street around 4 a.m. were able to quickly extinguish the flames in the boarded up building.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

