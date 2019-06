BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters made quick work of an escalator fire at the MBTA’s Park Street Station on Monday.

Smoke could be seen pouring out of the station late Monday afternoon.

Fire officials say the fire was quickly extinguished.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire was not immediately released.

