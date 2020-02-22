Fire crews extinguish flames after motorcycle and garage catch fire in Ashland

ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews extinguished a fire in a detached garage on Saturday morning after a motorcycle caught fire in Ashland, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported motorcycle fire on Homer Ave. at 9:30 a.m. found heavy fire showing from a 1-story detached garage, officials said.

A nearby motorcycle was also engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control.

Multiple fire departments provided mutual aid.

No injuries were reported.

Early today in Homer Ave pic.twitter.com/xiiVpfzAEm — Ashland Fire (@AshlandMAFire) February 22, 2020

