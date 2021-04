WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A freight train car ignited in Worcester Tuesday night.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene as a ladder truck was positioned high above the tracks and firefighters sprayed water onto the flames.

There has been no word on any injuries or what may have caused the fire.

