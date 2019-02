BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews responded to a second-alarm fire in the North End on Saturday.

Crews say a kitchen fire broke out at Trattoria Il Panino, which is on the first floor of a five-story building.

There were no reported injuries.

