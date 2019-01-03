Fire crews extinguish mail truck that went up in flames in Dunstable

DUNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews extinguished a mail truck that went up in flames in a driveway in Dunstable, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a reported vehicle fire on Hall Street around noon found a US Postal Service truck that had been consumed by fire, according to a post on the Dunstable Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Jeremy Gaissl said he was cooking when he heard the commotion Thursday afternoon.

“I heard some rustling the driveway, and our mailman came up and started ringing the doorbell and said, ‘My car is on fire right now,'” Gaissl said. “I opened the door to the garage and I was way too close to the fire at that point. I could feel the heat from the side door. It was crazy.”

Concerned that the fire could spread to the fuel tank, Gaissl and the mailman waited by the front door for firefighters.

Although Gaissl said firefighters extinguished the blaze quickly, the postal truck was destroyed along with the mail and packages inside.

“I was happy he got out in time and did not get injured,” Gaissl said. “Lucky it was far enough in my driveway, and there was no property damage either.”

There were no reported injuries.

