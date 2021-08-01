LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews and a hazmat team responded to a “large, continuous” chlorine spill in Lakeville early Sunday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a reported chlorine spill at the Taunton Water Treatment Plant around 3 a.m. detected a chlorine odor and shut down portions of Precinct and Montgomery streets. No homes were evacuated.

The Department of Fire Services District Hazmat Team arrived at the scene approximately 20 minutes later and established an area of containment, according to the Lakeville Fire Department.

Cleanup efforts continued for approximately seven hours until 10:04 a.m., fire officials said.

“Today was another example of multiple agencies coming together to provide an effective and professional response to a dangerous incident,” Lakeville Fire Chief Michael O’Brien said in a statement. “I would especially like to express my gratitude to the DFS Hazmat Team; their expertise and capabilities are truly impressive.”

The cause of the spill remains under investigation by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Detection. The incident has been determined to be accidental.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)