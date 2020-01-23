Fire crews investigate scene of a deadly house fire in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Flames burned through a multi-family home in Lawrence Thursday evening leaving firefighters no choice but to force their way inside to find the fire spreading from the first floor.

The fire began as the home on Saxonia Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday and claimed the life of an elderly man, according to Lawrence Fire Chief Brain Moriarty.

Firefighters say the man was staying with his daughter and the flames ignited from somewhere inside their apartment.

A cat was also found dead among the rubble.

Five other people were able to evacuate safely.

“I heard smoke alarms in there but there was so much fire and by the time I got here, some of them had already melted and fell down,” Moriarty said.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of this deadly fire.

Those looking on at the tragic scene say they are heartbroken for the family member who lost a loved one.

“Everything goes out to that family,” witness Matthew Sinard said.

“When something tragic happens it’s like, we’re all family,” one woman said. “So it hurts. It is very sad that this is happening.”

Due to the amount of damage, firefighters say it will be a while before the others are able to move back into their homes.

No further information was immediately released.

