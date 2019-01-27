Fire crews investigating gas odor in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews are responding to reports of a strong petroleum gas odor coming from multiple buildings and storm drains in Lynn.
A level one hazmat has been declared while crews investigate the area of Central Avenue and Munroe Street., according to the Lynn Fire Department.
No additional information was immediately available.
