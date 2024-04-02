BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters from multiple locations are responding to a large fire in East Boston Tuesday morning.

The fire began in one large multifamily building and has since spread to the adjacent building.

Boston Fire has since confirmed all members responding to the fire have been ordered out of the structure.

Heavy smoke billowed through the neighborhood.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

Companies are attacking the exposure building with and interior and exterior attack and from the roof deck from the building in the rear to keep it from spreading down block pic.twitter.com/zCEYGiMRNa — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 2, 2024

The close proximity of the houses has caused the fire to spread to the house next door and to the building in the rear.Companies continue to fight the fire from the adjacent houses pic.twitter.com/EZ1Shl5Xhh — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 2, 2024

Heavy smoke fills the neighborhood as companies continue to battle the fire , all members have been ordered out of the fire building. pic.twitter.com/yPELAb59lx — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 2, 2024

At approximately 5:00 heavy fire in a large multi family building on Meridian st East Boston that traveled to the adjacent building . Heavy fire throughout the building , this is now a 6 alarm. pic.twitter.com/MyGNTVDTZu — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 2, 2024

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)