BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters from multiple locations are responding to a large fire in East Boston Tuesday morning.

The fire began in one large multifamily building and has since spread to the adjacent building.

Boston Fire has since confirmed all members responding to the fire have been ordered out of the structure.

Heavy smoke billowed through the neighborhood.

Heavy smoke fills the neighborhood as companies continue to battle the fire , all members have been ordered out of the fire building. pic.twitter.com/yPELAb59lx — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 2, 2024

At approximately 5:00 heavy fire in a large multi family building on Meridian st East Boston that traveled to the adjacent building . Heavy fire throughout the building , this is now a 6 alarm. pic.twitter.com/MyGNTVDTZu — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 2, 2024

