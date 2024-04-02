BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters from multiple locations are responding to a large fire in East Boston Tuesday morning.
The fire began in one large multifamily building and has since spread to the adjacent building.
Boston Fire has since confirmed all members responding to the fire have been ordered out of the structure.
Heavy smoke billowed through the neighborhood.
