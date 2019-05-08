Fire crews prevent spread of small Wakefield house fire

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews in Wakefield quickly stopped a fire in its tracks Wednesday afternoon after it broke out inside one of the walls, officials say.

Firefighters responding to a report of smoke in a single-family house on Outlook Road about 4:41 p.m. found a fire extending inside a concealed wall space on the exterior.

Crews used a chainsaw to open the outside wall on both sides of the chimney before extinguishing a small fire was discovered in the concealed space.

There were no reported injuries.

The fire was determined to have been caused by the homeowner, who had been using a propane torch to burn off vegetation he was growing around the exterior of the home, officials say.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)