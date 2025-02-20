BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a home in Jamaica Plain Thursday afternoon, according to the Boston Fire Department.

At around 1:15 p.m., crews responded to a single-family home at 17 Cranston St. for reports of smoke, the department said.

Firefighters could be seen using axes to break through the roof. Crews knocked the fire down and remained on scene to check for hot spots.

No one was home when the fire started, officials said. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

