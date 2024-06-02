WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued two people from a burning building in Westboro early Sunday morning.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 22-26 South St. struck a second alarm as fast-moving flames consumed the building,

Two people who were rescued over ladders by Westboro Engine 4 and Truck 1 said they had to climb out onto the roof to escape the fire.

Multiple departments sent apparatus as mutual aid, the department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

