WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued several animals from a burning home in Westboro early Sunday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Fisher Street around 1 a.m. found heavy flames coming from a single-family house, according to a statement issued by Fire Chief Patrick Purcell.

Firefighters confirmed that the residents had already evacuated, but multiple animals were still inside the home. Westboro firefighters were able to locate and safely rescue a dog and four cats.

Crews conducted an aggressive interior and exterior attack and extinguished the bulk of the fire within 15 minutes. Crews remained on scene for about 2 hours.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

“I would like to commend our crews that made a quick entry into the house to save five animals,” Chief Purcell said. “They were then able to get the fire under control in a short period of time. This was a great effort by Westborough Fire and our mutual aid partners.”

The house was determined to be uninhabitable, and the fire is estimated to have caused about $500,000 worth of damage. The Red Cross of Massachusetts is assisting the residents.

The fire remains under investigation by the Westboro Fire Department.

