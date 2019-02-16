Fire crews rescue dog from Medford storm drain

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency responders worked together Friday to free a dog trapped inside a storm drain in Medford, fire officials said.

While on a hike in the Fells near the South Reservoir, Max the dog accidentally got stuck inside a storm drain pipe, according to a post on Medford fire’s Facebook page.

Crews were able to quickly free Max from his tight spot.

The dog was unharmed and was able to continue on his walk with his relieved owner.

