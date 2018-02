BLACKSTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Blackstone firefighters were able to rescue a dog stuck in an icy situation.

The dog was stranded on the ice at Harris Pond Sunday afternoon.

A firefighter geared up in a survival suit and was able to make his way through the melting pond to bring the dog, Rosie, back to dry land.

