Fire crews rescue dog in the water in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews rescued a dog from frigid waters in South Boston Sunday morning.

According to the Boston fire department, a technical rescue crew responded to Pleasure Bay in South Boston at around 9:40 a.m. after receiving a report of a dog in the water.

Two divers with Boston fire went out into the water in an inflatable boat, called a Zodiac, to attempt to rescue the animal.

Officials say the rescue happened about 200 feet from shore.

The dog’s owner told fire crews that the dog, Kai, likes to swim but went a little too far and wasn’t able to get back.

The dog was in the water for around 30-40 minutes before fire crews were able to rescue the 12-year-old dog, who went to a local animal hospital with its owner.

