BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters raced to the rescue of a motorist whose vehicle became pinned between a jersey barrier and a tanker truck early Monday morning.
Crews responding to a report of a person trapped in a pinned vehicle around 1:30 a.m. at Kneeland Street and Atlantic Avenue made a technical rescue and were able to safely remove the driver from the vehicle.
There were no reported injuries.
