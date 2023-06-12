BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters raced to the rescue of a motorist whose vehicle became pinned between a jersey barrier and a tanker truck early Monday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a person trapped in a pinned vehicle around 1:30 a.m. at Kneeland Street and Atlantic Avenue made a technical rescue and were able to safely remove the driver from the vehicle.

There were no reported injuries.

At approximately 1:30 a Tech Rescue Response for a person trapped inside his vehicle that was pinned between a tractor trailer and the Jersey barrier near Atlantic and Kneeland st. Companies were able to safely extricate the person . No injuries to report to either driver. pic.twitter.com/JRGkQBBakc — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 12, 2023

