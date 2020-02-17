Fire crews rescue ice fisherman, good Samaritans from icy Boylston pond

BOYLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were pulled from a pond in Boylston Monday after one fell through the ice, and three others then fell through themselves trying to pull the first person out.

An ice fisherman fell through the ice at Rocky Pond in Boylston Monday afternoon, officials said. When a neighbor came to help with an inner tube, he also couldn’t get out of the water.

Two contractors working on a house up the street who heard the men yelling for help and tried to rescue them with a kayak also fell in, officials said. Emergency responders used a hovercraft from Shrewsbury to rescue them.

Brian Bartlett, the neighbor who rushed in with an inner tube, said he was at least able to get the fisherman out of the water.

“I jumped on that thing, I was breaking through the ice but I was able to stay kind of afloat and skate my way out there to the guy who was ice fishing,” Bartlett said. “By the time I got to him he was pretty out of breath, he wasn’t doing too good but he was conscious and I was able to get him to hold onto the raft for a little bit.”

The fisherman was taken to the hospital, but all four are expected to be OK, officials said.

