CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews responded to the Charles River in Cambridge Sunday to assist a kayaker in distress.

The 25-year-old woman was pulled from the water by firefighters who climbed down a ladder to help her after her kayak capsized.

