Fire crews rescue person trapped in elevator shaft 2 stories below ground

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews were able to pull a person from an elevator shaft two stories below ground on Sunday, officials said.

A tech rescue team responding to a report of a person trapped in a blind elevator shaft on Washington Street at 9:30 a.m. found an individual trapped and used ladders, ropes and a harness to extricate them to safety, according to a post from the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.

No one was harmed in the rescue.

