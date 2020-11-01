Fire crews rescue person trapped in elevator shaft 2 stories below ground

Courtesy Boston Fire Department

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews were able to pull a person from an elevator shaft two stories below ground on Sunday, officials said.

A tech rescue team responding to a report of a person trapped in a blind elevator shaft on Washington Street at 9:30 a.m. found an individual trapped and used ladders, ropes and a harness to extricate them to safety, according to a post from the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.

No one was harmed in the rescue.

 

